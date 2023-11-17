StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th.

Shares of PEBK stock opened at $26.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $150.37 million, a P/E ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 0.63. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina has a one year low of $16.35 and a one year high of $34.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.30%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina during the second quarter worth $308,000. EA Series Trust acquired a new position in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina during the second quarter worth $410,000. Fourthstone LLC raised its stake in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 8.1% during the second quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 561,806 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,208,000 after acquiring an additional 41,918 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 6.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,327 shares of the bank’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 59.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,840 shares of the bank’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 3,285 shares in the last quarter. 37.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Peoples Bank that provides various commercial and consumer banking products and services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time deposits; demand deposits; and certificates of deposit, as well as borrowed funds.

