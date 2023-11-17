StockNews.com Begins Coverage on LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

LiqTech International Stock Down 0.3 %

LIQT opened at $3.65 on Tuesday. LiqTech International has a 52 week low of $2.80 and a 52 week high of $4.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 3.18.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LIQT. Meros Investment Management LP raised its stake in shares of LiqTech International by 12.9% in the first quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 476,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 54,637 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LiqTech International in the first quarter valued at $92,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LiqTech International in the second quarter valued at $196,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LiqTech International in the second quarter valued at $116,000. Finally, WealthTrust Axiom LLC raised its stake in shares of LiqTech International by 7.5% in the first quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 763,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 53,500 shares in the last quarter. 20.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About LiqTech International

LiqTech International, Inc, a clean technology company, designs, develops, produces, markets, and sells automated filtering systems, ceramic silicon carbide liquid applications, and diesel particulate air filters in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in three segments: Water, Ceramics, and Plastics.

