SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV) Holdings Lifted by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 151,756 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 0.46% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF worth $10,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 114.2% during the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 101.7% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 182.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF stock opened at $65.53 on Friday. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $59.67 and a 1 year high of $75.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $63.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.31. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.17.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

