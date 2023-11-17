SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $173.08.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research cut shares of SolarEdge Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Northland Securities raised shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $147.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of SolarEdge Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $190.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Roth Capital cut shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th.

Shares of SEDG opened at $76.52 on Friday. SolarEdge Technologies has a 1-year low of $63.25 and a 1-year high of $345.80. The stock has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of 20.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $109.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $197.45.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 2,364.6% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 931,431 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $283,108,000 after purchasing an additional 893,639 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 108.5% during the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,495,069 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $193,626,000 after purchasing an additional 778,034 shares in the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $129,364,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $115,423,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 432.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 395,823 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $120,311,000 after acquiring an additional 321,509 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.11% of the company’s stock.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates in Solar and All Other segments. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

