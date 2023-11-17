SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) Shares Down 2.5%

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) fell 2.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $7.22 and last traded at $7.29. 8,272,892 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 40,374,230 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.48.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SOFI. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wedbush reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of SoFi Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.88.

Get SoFi Technologies alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on SOFI

SoFi Technologies Stock Down 9.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 1.52. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.88.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.05. SoFi Technologies had a negative net margin of 20.31% and a negative return on equity of 2.92%. The firm had revenue of $564.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $511.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. SoFi Technologies’s revenue was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other SoFi Technologies news, CFO Christopher Lapointe bought 14,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.69 per share, for a total transaction of $100,015.50. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 827,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,533,084.92. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Anthony Noto acquired 44,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.78 per share, with a total value of $298,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,239,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,082,379.42. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Christopher Lapointe bought 14,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.69 per share, with a total value of $100,015.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 827,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,533,084.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 341,405 shares of company stock worth $2,719,778 in the last ninety days. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of SoFi Technologies

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Must Asset Management Inc. grew its position in SoFi Technologies by 11.4% in the second quarter. Must Asset Management Inc. now owns 254,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,215,000 after acquiring an additional 25,988 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $193,000. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 81,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 6,285 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 188.6% during the 2nd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 40,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 26,583 shares during the period. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 204.6% during the 2nd quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 51,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 34,903 shares during the period. 37.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About SoFi Technologies

(Get Free Report)

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money. It also offers personal loans, student loans, home loans, and related services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SoFi Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoFi Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.