Short Interest in Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLV) Increases By 14.5%

Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLV – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,600,000 shares, a growth of 14.5% from the October 15th total of 6,640,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,430,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.3 days. Approximately 8.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In other news, CRO Anthony John Derosa sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.99, for a total transaction of $69,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 38,832 shares in the company, valued at $271,435.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CRO Anthony John Derosa sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.99, for a total transaction of $69,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 38,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $271,435.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Ellenbogen sold 83,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.63, for a total value of $469,170.42. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,307,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,989,671.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 130,800 shares of company stock valued at $705,134. Company insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVLV. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Evolv Technologies by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 171,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after acquiring an additional 2,489 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Evolv Technologies by 1.6% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 162,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 2,639 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming grew its holdings in Evolv Technologies by 100.1% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 5,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,780 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Evolv Technologies by 47.6% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 9,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 3,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Evolv Technologies by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 67,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 3,398 shares during the period. 52.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EVLV stock opened at $3.96 on Friday. Evolv Technologies has a twelve month low of $1.98 and a twelve month high of $8.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.55 and a 200 day moving average of $3.24.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on EVLV shares. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Evolv Technologies from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Evolv Technologies from $2.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on Evolv Technologies from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th.

Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc provides artificial intelligence (AI)-based weapons detection for security screening. Its products include Evolv Express, a touchless security screening system designed to detect firearms, improvised explosive devices, and tactical knives; and Evolv Insights that provides self-serve access, insights regarding visitor flow and arrival curves, location specific performance, system detection performance, and alarm statistics.

