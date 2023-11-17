Short Interest in Allied Gaming & Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:AGAE) Declines By 13.8%

Allied Gaming & Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:AGAE – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 97,700 shares, a drop of 13.8% from the October 15th total of 113,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 40,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.
AGAE stock opened at $0.84 on Friday. Allied Gaming & Entertainment has a 1 year low of $0.76 and a 1 year high of $1.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.95.
In other Allied Gaming & Entertainment news, major shareholder Roy Choi bought 151,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.94 per share, with a total value of $142,873.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 252,993 shares in the company, valued at $237,813.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 39.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Allied Gaming & Entertainment Inc provides entertainment and gaming products worldwide. It operates esports properties to connect players and fans through a network of connected arenas; a flagship gaming arena located at the Luxor Hotel in Las Vegas, Nevada; a mobile esports truck that serves as a battleground and content generation hub; and a studio for recording and streaming gaming events.
