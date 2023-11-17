Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA) Earns “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $6.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Savara’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.17) EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.11 EPS.
Separately, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Savara in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock.
Savara Stock Performance
Institutional Trading of Savara
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Savara during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Savara during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Savara during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Savara during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Savara during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.
About Savara
Savara Inc, formerly Mast Therapeutics, Inc, is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of patients with rare respiratory diseases. Its pipeline includes AeroVanc, Molgradex and AIR001. AeroVanc is an inhaled formulation of vancomycin, which the Company is developing for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients.
