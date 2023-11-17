Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) Hits New 12-Month High at $98.65

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $98.65 and last traded at $98.19, with a volume of 86994 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $97.31.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RHP. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Wedbush began coverage on Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $93.00 to $88.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $98.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ryman Hospitality Properties presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.29.

The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.85, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $86.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.61.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 104.17%.

In other news, Director Alvin L. Bowles, Jr. sold 1,384 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.13, for a total transaction of $117,819.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $169,749.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Ryman Hospitality Properties news, Chairman Colin V. Reed sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.72, for a total transaction of $1,450,800.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 764,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,953,466.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Alvin L. Bowles, Jr. sold 1,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.13, for a total transaction of $117,819.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $169,749.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Employees Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 9.0% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 86,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,170,000 after buying an additional 7,142 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 8.6% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 7,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 54.9% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 37,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,132,000 after buying an additional 13,322 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 102.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after acquiring an additional 7,904 shares during the last quarter. 91.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and entertainment experiences. The Company's holdings include Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center; and Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center, five of the top ten largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

