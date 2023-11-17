Rubicon Technology (NASDAQ:RBCN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rubicon Technology (NASDAQ:RBCN – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.
Rubicon Technology Stock Performance
Shares of RBCN stock opened at $0.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.28. Rubicon Technology has a 12-month low of $0.52 and a 12-month high of $2.34.
Rubicon Technology Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 16th were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 24th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Rubicon Technology
Rubicon Technology, Inc provides monocrystalline sapphire for applications in optical and industrial systems in North America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers optical and industrial sapphire products in various shapes and sizes, including sheets, rods, tubes, core, ingots, and prisms for a range of end markets comprising defense and aerospace, specialty lighting, instrumentation, sensors and detectors, semiconductor process equipment, electronic substrates, medical, and laser applications.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Rubicon Technology
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- A closer look at Warren Buffett’s latest surprise purchase
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- GE stock surges to six-year high: What’s behind the move?
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- Amazon, Target, Walmart in a race for fastest delivery
Receive News & Ratings for Rubicon Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rubicon Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.