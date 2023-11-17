Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) Trading Down 2.6%

Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 2.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $16.25 and last traded at $16.46. Approximately 12,154,624 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 37,211,699 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.90.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RIVN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their target price on Rivian Automotive from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Rivian Automotive from $14.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Rivian Automotive from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. UBS Group raised Rivian Automotive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Rivian Automotive from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.95.

Get Rivian Automotive alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Rivian Automotive

Rivian Automotive Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.53 and a 200-day moving average of $19.19. The firm has a market cap of $15.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 4.61 and a quick ratio of 3.64.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.61) by $0.17. Rivian Automotive had a negative return on equity of 42.17% and a negative net margin of 148.97%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.57) earnings per share. Rivian Automotive’s revenue was up 149.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 3,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.24, for a total transaction of $79,143.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 173,030 shares in the company, valued at $4,194,247.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RIVN. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Rivian Automotive in the fourth quarter worth $228,175,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 34,126,728 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $528,282,000 after buying an additional 8,427,507 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 145.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,064,249 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $298,304,000 after buying an additional 5,371,852 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,827,991 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $930,094,000 after purchasing an additional 4,924,020 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at $85,590,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.79% of the company’s stock.

Rivian Automotive Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and seven-passenger sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for Electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com, Inc The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rivian Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rivian Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.