RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning.

Shares of NASDAQ RGCO opened at $17.11 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.59. RGC Resources has a 1 year low of $15.36 and a 1 year high of $24.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 16th were given a dividend of $0.1975 per share. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 13th. RGC Resources’s payout ratio is currently -658.28%.

In other news, Director John B. Williamson III purchased 1,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.20 per share, with a total value of $26,681.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 165,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,012,409.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, Director John B. Williamson III purchased 1,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.15 per share, with a total value of $27,842.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 164,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,977,525.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director John B. Williamson III acquired 1,466 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.20 per share, for a total transaction of $26,681.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 165,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,012,409.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought 4,466 shares of company stock valued at $80,906 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in RGC Resources in the third quarter worth about $53,000. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in RGC Resources in the third quarter worth about $252,000. Teton Advisors Inc. raised its position in RGC Resources by 2.4% in the third quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 86,010 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,488,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in RGC Resources by 66.6% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,808 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in RGC Resources in the second quarter worth about $77,000.

RGC Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services company. It sells and distributes natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Roanoke, Virginia, and the surrounding localities. The company also provides various unregulated services. It operates approximately 1,168 miles of transmission and distribution pipeline; and a liquefied natural gas storage facility, as well as owns and operates six metering stations.

