Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) Stock Price Up 7%

Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Free Report) rose 7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $7.29 and last traded at $7.23. Approximately 173,042 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 1,630,483 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.76.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $25.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $41.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Revance Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.44.

Revance Therapeutics Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.41 and its 200-day moving average is $20.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.20, a current ratio of 4.73 and a quick ratio of 4.17. The firm has a market cap of $607.65 million, a PE ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 0.92.

In related news, SVP Dwight Moxie sold 23,853 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.81, for a total transaction of $424,821.93. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 55,066 shares in the company, valued at $980,725.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Revance Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Revance Therapeutics by 97.6% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,103 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 8,942 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Revance Therapeutics by 24.8% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 41,572 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 8,260 shares during the period. Rubric Capital Management LP bought a new position in Revance Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $18,352,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Revance Therapeutics by 6.9% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 83,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $955,000 after purchasing an additional 5,382 shares during the period. Finally, EULAV Asset Management boosted its position in Revance Therapeutics by 275.0% during the third quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 600,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,882,000 after purchasing an additional 440,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

Revance Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications in the United States and internationally. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection, which has completed phase III clinical trials for the treatment of glabellar (frown) lines and cervical dystonia; is in phase II clinical trials to treat upper facial lines, moderate or severe dynamic forehead lines, and moderate or severe lateral canthal lines; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of adult upper limb spasticity and plantar fasciitis.

Read More

