Radian Group Inc. (RDN) to Distribute Quarterly Dividend of $0.23 on December 12th

Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 15th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.225 per share by the insurance provider on Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%.

Radian Group has increased its dividend by an average of 330.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 4 years. Radian Group has a payout ratio of 26.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Radian Group to earn $3.33 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.90 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.0%.

Shares of NYSE RDN opened at $25.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.96. Radian Group has a 1 year low of $17.83 and a 1 year high of $28.26.

Radian Group ( NYSE:RDN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $313.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.17 million. Radian Group had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 50.66%. Radian Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Radian Group will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Radian Group by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 232,696 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,572,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Radian Group by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,133 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Radian Group by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 48,235 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Radian Group by 49.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,441 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 1,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Radian Group by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 12,395 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. 96.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Radian Group in a report on Wednesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Radian Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Radian Group from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Radian Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.50.

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. The company operates through Mortgage and Homegenius segments. The Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management, contract underwriting solutions.

