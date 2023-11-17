Private Advisor Group LLC Raises Holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 320,351 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,404 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF were worth $8,908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 50.3% in the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 1,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 144.3% in the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 1,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the second quarter valued at $76,000. Colonial Trust Co SC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the first quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 27.1% in the first quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 5,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAI opened at $26.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.84. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 12-month low of $24.58 and a 12-month high of $28.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.90.

About Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.