Private Advisor Group LLC Purchases 7,260 Shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) by 10.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 78,038 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,260 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned 0.12% of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $8,501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TLH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 67.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 691.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 110,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,825,000 after acquiring an additional 96,221 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 104.8% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after acquiring an additional 2,976 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 86.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 76.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 856,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,243,000 after acquiring an additional 371,613 shares during the period.

TLH opened at $99.65 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $97.97 and its 200 day moving average is $104.94. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $93.08 and a 12-month high of $116.93.

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

