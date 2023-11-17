Private Advisor Group LLC Purchases 445,968 Shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Free Report) by 95.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 912,838 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 445,968 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $10,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGX. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 33,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 62,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 10,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 21,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 34,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco Preferred ETF alerts:

Invesco Preferred ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA PGX opened at $11.08 on Friday. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 1-year low of $10.14 and a 1-year high of $12.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.74 and a 200-day moving average of $11.06.

About Invesco Preferred ETF

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.