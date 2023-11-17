Private Advisor Group LLC Increases Holdings in Invesco Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI)

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI – Free Report) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,157 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,421 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 0.46% of Invesco Semiconductors ETF worth $9,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Invesco Semiconductors ETF by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Invesco Semiconductors ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Semiconductors ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 18,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,327,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Semiconductors ETF by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco Semiconductors ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Invesco Semiconductors ETF from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th.

Invesco Semiconductors ETF Price Performance

PSI opened at $43.69 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.68. Invesco Semiconductors ETF has a 52 week low of $32.42 and a 52 week high of $48.19. The company has a market capitalization of $631.76 million, a PE ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 1.39.

About Invesco Semiconductors ETF

(Free Report)

PowerShares Dynamic Semiconductors Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Semiconductors Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

Featured Stories

