Private Advisor Group LLC Buys 12,052 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Free Report) by 8.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 149,589 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,052 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF were worth $11,551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SLYG. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 90,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,990,000 after acquiring an additional 3,484 shares during the period. Burney Co. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 15,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 47,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,642,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 16,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,301,000 after buying an additional 3,862 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SLYG opened at $74.22 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $72.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.73. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $68.64 and a fifty-two week high of $80.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.12.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

