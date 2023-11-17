Private Advisor Group LLC Buys 11,971 Shares of Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQM)

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQM – Free Report) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 203,413 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,971 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned approximately 4.19% of Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF worth $9,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 60.8% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,196,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,777,000 after purchasing an additional 452,579 shares during the period. Moneywise Inc. grew its stake in Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 32.6% during the second quarter. Moneywise Inc. now owns 145,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,540,000 after purchasing an additional 35,818 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 255.3% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 128,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,763,000 after purchasing an additional 92,226 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 82.1% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 123,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,567,000 after purchasing an additional 55,906 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 15.2% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 92,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,168,000 after purchasing an additional 12,238 shares during the period.

BATS FLQM opened at $43.94 on Friday. Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF has a one year low of $25.35 and a one year high of $28.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $239.47 million, a P/E ratio of 15.10 and a beta of 1.00.

The Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF (FLQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LibertyQ US Mid Cap Equity index. The fund tracks a US-listed mid-cap equity index that selects and weights constituents based on four factors: quality, value, momentum, and volatility. FLQM was launched on Apr 26, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

