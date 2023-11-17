Private Advisor Group LLC Buys 1,120 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 64.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,853 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $7,959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BKNG. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in Booking by 98,894.3% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 17,736,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,895,257,000 after buying an additional 17,718,899 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Booking by 7.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,504,735 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,991,176,000 after buying an additional 102,621 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Booking by 8.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 760,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,012,834,000 after buying an additional 58,850 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Booking in the fourth quarter valued at $1,068,137,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 29.9% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 348,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $923,787,000 after purchasing an additional 80,145 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Booking alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BKNG has been the subject of several research reports. Melius started coverage on Booking in a research note on Monday, July 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $3,500.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $3,700.00 price objective on shares of Booking in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $3,550.00 target price on shares of Booking in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Booking from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Booking from $3,350.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Booking has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3,346.21.

Booking Stock Performance

Shares of Booking stock opened at $3,128.85 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3,003.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,887.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,899.31 and a 12 month high of $3,251.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.36.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $72.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $67.85 by $4.47. The company had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.27 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 840.22% and a net margin of 25.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $53.03 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 147.93 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 29 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,200.75, for a total transaction of $92,821.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,673,992.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Booking news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 29 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,200.75, for a total transaction of $92,821.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,673,992.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,973.70, for a total value of $1,635,535.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,588,404.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,989 shares of company stock valued at $15,303,166. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Booking Profile

(Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.