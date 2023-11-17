Private Advisor Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA)

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA – Free Report) by 16.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 143,403 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,298 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned 0.96% of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF worth $10,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 16.6% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,200,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,939,000 after buying an additional 455,938 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,240,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,485,000 after acquiring an additional 127,727 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF during the fourth quarter worth $70,178,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 36.8% during the second quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 1,057,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,971,000 after purchasing an additional 284,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 32.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 926,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,793,000 after purchasing an additional 228,608 shares in the last quarter.

QEFA stock opened at $68.80 on Friday. SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF has a 52 week low of $62.92 and a 52 week high of $72.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 0.77.

About SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF

The SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (QEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Factor Mix A-Series (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of securities from developed markets in Europe, Australia and the Far East. The index equal-weights 3 subindexes: value, minimum volatility and quality.

