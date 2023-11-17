Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) VP Sells $256,701.39 in Stock

Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Free Report) VP Doug Bailey sold 3,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.43, for a total transaction of $256,701.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 100,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,913,273.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Doug Bailey also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 30th, Doug Bailey sold 1,000 shares of Power Integrations stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.02, for a total transaction of $84,020.00.

On Wednesday, August 23rd, Doug Bailey sold 1,000 shares of Power Integrations stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $84,000.00.

On Monday, August 21st, Doug Bailey sold 1,000 shares of Power Integrations stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.62, for a total transaction of $81,620.00.

Power Integrations Stock Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ:POWI opened at $76.73 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $74.92 and a 200-day moving average of $83.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.51 and a beta of 1.21. Power Integrations, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.90 and a twelve month high of $99.60.

Power Integrations Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This is a positive change from Power Integrations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Power Integrations’s payout ratio is 67.86%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Power Integrations from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Power Integrations in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Power Integrations from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.33.

Institutional Trading of Power Integrations

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Power Integrations by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,996,813 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $662,388,000 after purchasing an additional 299,127 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Power Integrations by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,556,319 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $195,073,000 after purchasing an additional 154,032 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Power Integrations by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,496,977 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $231,420,000 after purchasing an additional 67,672 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Power Integrations by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,363,621 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $200,057,000 after purchasing an additional 91,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Power Integrations by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,424,476 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $134,855,000 after purchasing an additional 8,724 shares in the last quarter.

Power Integrations Company Profile

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

