Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Downgraded by Wolfe Research to “Peer Perform”

Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on PLUG. Roth Capital cut shares of Plug Power from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a hold rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Plug Power in a report on Friday, November 10th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Plug Power from $78.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Plug Power from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Roth Mkm restated a neutral rating and set a $7.50 price target (down from $13.00) on shares of Plug Power in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.83.

Plug Power Stock Performance

Shares of PLUG opened at $4.18 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.72 and its 200-day moving average is $8.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Plug Power has a 12-month low of $3.22 and a 12-month high of $18.88.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.15). Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 24.18% and a negative net margin of 106.74%. The firm had revenue of $198.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.30) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Plug Power will post -1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Jose Luis Crespo sold 31,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.20, for a total transaction of $230,097.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 250,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,804,384.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Plug Power

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Plug Power during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Smithfield Trust Co bought a new stake in Plug Power in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in Plug Power in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Plug Power in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Millburn Ridgefield Corp bought a new stake in Plug Power in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 49.99% of the company’s stock.

About Plug Power

Plug Power Inc delivers end-to-end clean hydrogen and zero-emissions fuel cell solutions for supply chain and logistics applications, on-road electric vehicles, stationary power market, and others in North America and internationally. It engages in building an end-to-end green hydrogen ecosystem, including liquid green hydrogen production, storage and handling, transportation, and dispensing infrastructure.

Featured Articles

