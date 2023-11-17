Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Monday morning.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark raised shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Patterson-UTI Energy currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $17.30.

Get Patterson-UTI Energy alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on PTEN

Patterson-UTI Energy Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PTEN opened at $11.52 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.41. Patterson-UTI Energy has a twelve month low of $9.70 and a twelve month high of $18.82.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $978.20 million. Patterson-UTI Energy had a return on equity of 14.08% and a net margin of 8.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Patterson-UTI Energy will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Patterson-UTI Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.24%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Seth David Wexler sold 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.98, for a total value of $599,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 340,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,439,879.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider James Michael Holcomb sold 11,816 shares of Patterson-UTI Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.95, for a total value of $188,465.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 376,109 shares in the company, valued at $5,998,938.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Seth David Wexler sold 37,500 shares of Patterson-UTI Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.98, for a total transaction of $599,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 340,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,439,879.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 131,816 shares of company stock valued at $2,091,465. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTEN. Blackstone Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $483,016,000. Cerberus Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $188,486,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 21,195.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,655,391 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $161,311,000 after buying an additional 11,600,658 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 397.2% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,882,977 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $81,420,000 after buying an additional 4,699,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 60.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,986,292 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $110,531,000 after buying an additional 3,013,692 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

Patterson-UTI Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas, Appalachia, Rockies, Oklahoma, South Texas, East Texas, and Colombia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.