Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.55

Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 27th will be given a dividend of 0.55 per share by the construction company on Monday, December 11th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 24th. This is a positive change from Patrick Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45.

Patrick Industries has increased its dividend by an average of 79.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 4 years. Patrick Industries has a dividend payout ratio of 22.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Patrick Industries to earn $8.03 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.4%.

Shares of NASDAQ PATK opened at $83.58 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $76.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.94. Patrick Industries has a fifty-two week low of $52.55 and a fifty-two week high of $87.36. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 12.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Patrick Industries ( NASDAQ:PATK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $866.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $839.93 million. Patrick Industries had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 4.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.43 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Patrick Industries will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Patrick Industries news, Director Todd M. Cleveland sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.57, for a total transaction of $208,925.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 88,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,411,823.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Todd M. Cleveland sold 2,500 shares of Patrick Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.57, for a total value of $208,925.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 88,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,411,823.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Andy L. Nemeth sold 24,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.20, for a total value of $2,004,198.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 318,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,504,642.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,390 shares of company stock valued at $2,360,221. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Patrick Industries by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,691,563 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $222,602,000 after purchasing an additional 201,274 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Patrick Industries by 4.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,860,048 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $81,543,000 after acquiring an additional 78,014 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Patrick Industries by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,298,834 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $89,370,000 after acquiring an additional 109,174 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Patrick Industries by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 760,855 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,880,000 after purchasing an additional 27,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Patrick Industries by 1.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 437,192 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,975,000 after purchasing an additional 7,010 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Patrick Industries from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. KeyCorp raised their price target on Patrick Industries from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Bank of America upped their price objective on Patrick Industries from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Patrick Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Patrick Industries from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Patrick Industries presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.20.

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes components, building products, and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States, Mexico, China, and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells laminated products for furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, amplifiers, tower speakers, soundbars, and subwoofers; solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication; aluminum products; fiberglass and plastic components; RV paintings; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; dash panels; and other products.

