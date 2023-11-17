Oppenheimer Reaffirms Market Perform Rating for Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL)

Oppenheimer reiterated their market perform rating on shares of Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports.

PRPL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wedbush lowered their price target on Purple Innovation from $3.00 to $1.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Purple Innovation from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum reiterated a hold rating on shares of Purple Innovation in a report on Friday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Purple Innovation presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.15.

NASDAQ PRPL opened at $0.59 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.33. Purple Innovation has a twelve month low of $0.55 and a twelve month high of $6.76. The company has a market capitalization of $62.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 1.85.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PRPL. Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Purple Innovation in the first quarter worth about $5,524,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Purple Innovation during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,727,000. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC bought a new stake in Purple Innovation during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,456,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Purple Innovation by 52.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,232,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,911,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in Purple Innovation during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,982,000. 92.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. The company also offers bases, foundations, sheets, mattress protectors, bed frames, seat cushions, blankets, and duvets, as well as pet beds. It markets and sells its products through its e-commerce online channels, retail brick-and-mortar wholesale partners, and third-party online retailers, as well as through Purple retail showrooms.

