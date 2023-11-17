Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ONB. TheStreet upgraded shares of Old National Bancorp from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Old National Bancorp from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Old National Bancorp from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Old National Bancorp from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $16.90.

Get Old National Bancorp alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Old National Bancorp

Old National Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ONB opened at $14.91 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 0.87. Old National Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $11.66 and a fifty-two week high of $19.38.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $461.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $451.40 million. Old National Bancorp had a net margin of 26.29% and a return on equity of 12.89%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Old National Bancorp will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Old National Bancorp

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ONB. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Old National Bancorp by 59.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,663,094 shares of the bank’s stock worth $485,881,000 after purchasing an additional 11,101,411 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Old National Bancorp by 37.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,378,748 shares of the bank’s stock worth $546,744,000 after buying an additional 9,124,230 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Old National Bancorp by 54.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,423,544 shares of the bank’s stock worth $252,638,000 after buying an additional 5,465,409 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in Old National Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $61,389,000. Finally, Channing Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Old National Bancorp by 550.2% during the third quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 3,722,335 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,123,000 after buying an additional 3,149,806 shares during the period. 81.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Old National Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, agricultural loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Old National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.