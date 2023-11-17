Nwam LLC Grows Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Nwam LLC grew its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 49.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,391 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,458 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UPS. Abbrea Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.8% during the second quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 7,123 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 3.4% during the second quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,678 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.5% in the first quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 11,207 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,174,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 4.5% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 13,511 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,422,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. 58.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

NYSE UPS opened at $146.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $125.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.87, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $150.60 and a 200-day moving average of $166.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $133.68 and a 1-year high of $197.80.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $21.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.40 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 43.46%. The company’s revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.99 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th will be issued a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 10th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UPS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service to $203.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $177.00 to $167.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 29th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $188.91.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Further Reading

