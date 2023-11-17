NetEase, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.50 (NASDAQ:NTES)

NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 16th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of 0.495 per share by the technology company on Friday, December 15th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th.

NetEase has raised its dividend by an average of 6.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. NetEase has a dividend payout ratio of 32.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect NetEase to earn $6.95 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.10 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.2%.

Shares of NASDAQ NTES opened at $112.35 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.91. NetEase has a 1 year low of $63.25 and a 1 year high of $116.33. The firm has a market cap of $73.56 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.56.

NetEase ( NASDAQ:NTES Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The technology company reported $13.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.87 by $2.43. The firm had revenue of $27.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.26 billion. NetEase had a net margin of 25.84% and a return on equity of 22.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that NetEase will post 6.26 EPS for the current year.

NTES has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America lifted their target price on NetEase from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Benchmark upped their target price on NetEase from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of NetEase from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of NetEase from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of NetEase from $134.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.13.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of NetEase during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in NetEase during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in NetEase in the second quarter worth approximately $58,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in NetEase by 91.1% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 837 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NetEase by 84.6% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. 11.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NetEase, Inc engages in online games, music streaming, online intelligent learning services, and internet content services businesses in China and internationally . The company operates through Games and Related Value-Added Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others segments.

