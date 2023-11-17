Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW)

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $3.00 price target on the newsletter publisher’s stock.
MKTW stock opened at $2.94 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.89. MarketWise has a twelve month low of $1.24 and a twelve month high of $3.10.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 25th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 21st. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in MarketWise by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 18,283 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 5,194 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in MarketWise by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 123,300 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC grew its position in MarketWise by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 474,822 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock valued at $950,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in MarketWise by 85.7% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,255 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 7,038 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in MarketWise by 9.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 90,125 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 7,725 shares during the period. 29.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
MarketWise, Inc operates a content and technology multi-brand platform for self-directed investors in the United States and Internationally. Its platform includes subscription businesses that provides financial research, software, education, and tools to navigate the financial markets. The company offers various investment strategies, such as value investing, income, growth, commodities, cryptocurrencies, venture, crowdfunded investing, biotechnology, mutual funds, options, and trading; investment research product portfolio through a range of media, including desktops, laptops, tablets, and mobile; and financial newsletters.
