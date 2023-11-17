NCR Voyix (NYSE:VYX) Price Target Cut to $19.00 by Analysts at Stephens

NCR Voyix (NYSE:VYX – Free Report) had its price target cut by Stephens from $35.00 to $19.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of NCR Voyix in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $24.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NYSE:VYX opened at $15.27 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.78 and a beta of 1.68. NCR Voyix has a 12 month low of $11.99 and a 12 month high of $19.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

NCR Corporation provides various software and services in the United States, Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through Retail, Hospitality, Digital Banking, Payments & Network, and Self-Service Banking segments. It offers managed services, including ATM-as-a-Service solutions that allow banks to run their end-to-end ATM channels; software, services, and hardware; and digital banking solutions for financial institution's consumer and business customers.

