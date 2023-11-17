Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on NAVI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Navient from $19.50 to $18.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Navient from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. TD Cowen began coverage on Navient in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. They issued a market perform rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Navient from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the company from $22.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Navient from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.23.

NASDAQ NAVI opened at $16.55 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 1.55. Navient has a 12 month low of $14.10 and a 12 month high of $19.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.30. The company has a current ratio of 12.81, a quick ratio of 12.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.95.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The credit services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $280.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.90 million. Navient had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 14.61%. Equities research analysts forecast that Navient will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Navient news, EVP Mark L. Heleen sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.99, for a total transaction of $169,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 395,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,716,656.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 26.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Navient by 277.8% during the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 1,511 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Navient in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Navient by 314.6% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,193 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,664 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Navient during the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its position in Navient by 299.1% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,530 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,896 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

Navient Corporation provides technology-enabled education finance and business processing solutions for education, health care, and government clients in the United States. It operates through three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing. The company owns Federal Family Education Loan Program (FFELP) loans that are insured or guaranteed by state or not-for-profit agencies; and performs servicing and asset recovery services on its own loan portfolio, as well as federal education loans held by other institutions.

