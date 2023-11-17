Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday morning.
Motorcar Parts of America Price Performance
MPAA opened at $9.12 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Motorcar Parts of America has a fifty-two week low of $4.26 and a fifty-two week high of $15.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.63 and a 200-day moving average of $7.39.
Insider Buying and Selling at Motorcar Parts of America
In other Motorcar Parts of America news, Director Douglas B. Trussler purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.50 per share, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 70,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $525,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Motorcar Parts of America news, VP Richard K. Mochulsky sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.10, for a total transaction of $36,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,982.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas B. Trussler purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.50 per share, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $525,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Motorcar Parts of America
Motorcar Parts of America Company Profile
Motorcar Parts of America, Inc manufactures, remanufactures, and distributes heavy-duty truck, industrial, marine, and agricultural application replacement parts in the United States. The company offers rotating electrical products, including alternators and starters; wheel hub assemblies and bearings; and brake-related products comprising brake calipers, brake boosters, brake rotors, brake pads, and brake master cylinders.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Motorcar Parts of America
- How to Invest in Music Stocks
- A closer look at Warren Buffett’s latest surprise purchase
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- GE stock surges to six-year high: What’s behind the move?
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Amazon, Target, Walmart in a race for fastest delivery
Receive News & Ratings for Motorcar Parts of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorcar Parts of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.