Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday morning.

Motorcar Parts of America Price Performance

MPAA opened at $9.12 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Motorcar Parts of America has a fifty-two week low of $4.26 and a fifty-two week high of $15.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.63 and a 200-day moving average of $7.39.

Insider Buying and Selling at Motorcar Parts of America

In other Motorcar Parts of America news, Director Douglas B. Trussler purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.50 per share, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 70,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $525,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Motorcar Parts of America news, VP Richard K. Mochulsky sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.10, for a total transaction of $36,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,982.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas B. Trussler purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.50 per share, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $525,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Motorcar Parts of America

Motorcar Parts of America Company Profile

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Motorcar Parts of America during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Motorcar Parts of America during the 3rd quarter worth about $85,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Motorcar Parts of America by 837.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,564 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 5,864 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Motorcar Parts of America by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,403 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Motorcar Parts of America by 749.2% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,519 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 8,398 shares during the period. 92.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc manufactures, remanufactures, and distributes heavy-duty truck, industrial, marine, and agricultural application replacement parts in the United States. The company offers rotating electrical products, including alternators and starters; wheel hub assemblies and bearings; and brake-related products comprising brake calipers, brake boosters, brake rotors, brake pads, and brake master cylinders.

