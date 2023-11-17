Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

Posted by on Nov 17th, 2023

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAAFree Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday morning.

Motorcar Parts of America Price Performance

MPAA opened at $9.12 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Motorcar Parts of America has a fifty-two week low of $4.26 and a fifty-two week high of $15.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.63 and a 200-day moving average of $7.39.

Insider Buying and Selling at Motorcar Parts of America

In other Motorcar Parts of America news, Director Douglas B. Trussler purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.50 per share, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 70,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $525,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Motorcar Parts of America news, VP Richard K. Mochulsky sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.10, for a total transaction of $36,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,982.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas B. Trussler purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.50 per share, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $525,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Motorcar Parts of America

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Motorcar Parts of America during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Motorcar Parts of America during the 3rd quarter worth about $85,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Motorcar Parts of America by 837.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,564 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 5,864 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Motorcar Parts of America by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,403 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Motorcar Parts of America by 749.2% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,519 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 8,398 shares during the period. 92.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Motorcar Parts of America Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc manufactures, remanufactures, and distributes heavy-duty truck, industrial, marine, and agricultural application replacement parts in the United States. The company offers rotating electrical products, including alternators and starters; wheel hub assemblies and bearings; and brake-related products comprising brake calipers, brake boosters, brake rotors, brake pads, and brake master cylinders.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Motorcar Parts of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorcar Parts of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.