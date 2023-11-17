Morgan Stanley Cuts National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) Price Target to $19.00

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $20.00 to $19.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of National Vision from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of National Vision from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of National Vision from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of National Vision from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of National Vision from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $28.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.50.

Get National Vision alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on EYE

National Vision Trading Down 2.0 %

Institutional Trading of National Vision

NASDAQ EYE opened at $19.12 on Monday. National Vision has a twelve month low of $13.71 and a twelve month high of $43.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.83, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.59.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in National Vision by 11.4% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 41,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $996,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in National Vision during the second quarter worth about $229,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in National Vision by 64.8% during the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 94,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,305,000 after buying an additional 37,313 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in National Vision during the second quarter worth about $5,530,000. Finally, Duality Advisers LP grew its stake in National Vision by 230.9% during the first quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 59,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,127,000 after buying an additional 41,747 shares during the last quarter.

About National Vision

(Get Free Report)

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization and optometric services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for National Vision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Vision and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.