Morgan Stanley Cuts Foghorn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FHTX) Price Target to $6.00

Foghorn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FHTX – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Morgan Stanley from $10.00 to $6.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Foghorn Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $14.83.

Shares of Foghorn Therapeutics stock opened at $3.78 on Monday. Foghorn Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.84 and a 1-year high of $9.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.59 million, a PE ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 2.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.58.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics by 92.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,767 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Foghorn Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Foghorn Therapeutics by 1,368.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 5,022 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Foghorn Therapeutics by 533.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 4,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Foghorn Therapeutics by 1,321.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 6,301 shares during the last quarter. 63.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Foghorn Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines targeting genetically determined dependencies within the chromatin regulatory system. The company uses its proprietary Gene Traffic Control platform to identify, validate, and potentially drug targets within the system.

