Moors & Cabot Inc. Trims Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Moors & Cabot Inc. cut its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,162 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 223 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $1,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PSX. Bornite Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 1st quarter valued at about $8,639,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in Phillips 66 by 316.2% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 6,597 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 5,012 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in Phillips 66 by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 16,257 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in Phillips 66 by 61.9% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 7,236 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 2,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 103.8% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 53,538 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,625,000 after acquiring an additional 27,267 shares during the period. 71.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Phillips 66

In other Phillips 66 news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.02, for a total transaction of $819,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $781,927.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Phillips 66 news, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 12,970 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.41, for a total transaction of $1,613,597.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,953,919.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.02, for a total transaction of $819,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $781,927.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,770 shares of company stock valued at $6,158,614 in the last three months. 4.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Phillips 66 Price Performance

NYSE PSX opened at $113.53 on Friday. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $89.74 and a 12 month high of $125.19. The stock has a market cap of $49.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.85, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $115.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.78 by ($0.15). Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 23.32% and a net margin of 5.05%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.46 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 15.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PSX shares. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $131.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $125.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $146.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.50.

Phillips 66 Profile

(Free Report)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

