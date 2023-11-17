Moors & Cabot Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Moors & Cabot Inc. lessened its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 9.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,542 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 354 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 34.3% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 10,247 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,305,000 after purchasing an additional 2,615 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.2% in the second quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 16,850 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,435,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.8% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 38,960 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $12,566,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.3% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 34,786 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $11,220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cannell & Co. lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 12.6% in the second quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 162,995 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $52,572,000 after acquiring an additional 18,225 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on GS shares. Atlantic Securities upgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $330.00 to $351.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. UBS Group boosted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $407.00 to $411.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $347.00 to $329.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $447.00 to $468.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $393.76.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

Shares of GS stock opened at $336.74 on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $289.36 and a 12-month high of $389.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $318.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $326.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The investment management company reported $5.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.42 by $0.05. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 7.77%. The business had revenue of $11.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $8.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 22.98 EPS for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a $2.75 dividend. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 72,874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.71, for a total value of $51,740.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 397,954 shares in the company, valued at $282,547.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

(Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

See Also

