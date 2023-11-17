Moors & Cabot Inc. Increases Holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) by 19.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 107,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,358 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in KeyCorp during the first quarter worth $25,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in KeyCorp by 47.8% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 3,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in KeyCorp by 330.8% during the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 3,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,408 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in KeyCorp during the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its stake in KeyCorp by 49.9% during the second quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 3,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on KEY shares. Argus cut their target price on KeyCorp from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised KeyCorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $12.50 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Wolfe Research raised KeyCorp from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on KeyCorp from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on KeyCorp from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.03.

KeyCorp Trading Down 0.9 %

KEY opened at $12.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.74, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.59. KeyCorp has a 12 month low of $8.53 and a 12 month high of $20.30.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 11.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KeyCorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.79%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.13%.

KeyCorp Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

