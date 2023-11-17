Moors & Cabot Inc. Has $969,000 Stock Position in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 3.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $969,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of APO. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 7,183.3% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the first quarter worth $30,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the first quarter worth $30,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new position in Apollo Global Management during the first quarter worth $37,000. 60.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE APO opened at $86.43 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.51. The company has a market cap of $49.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.16 and a 12-month high of $93.18.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.36%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on APO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $103.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $97.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $97.00 to $94.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $91.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apollo Global Management currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.82.

In related news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.08, for a total transaction of $1,721,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 372,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,104,482.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Apollo Global Management news, Director A B. Krongard bought 1,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $85.95 per share, for a total transaction of $86,723.55. Following the transaction, the director now owns 77,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,670,407.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Martin Kelly sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.08, for a total value of $1,721,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 372,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,104,482.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

