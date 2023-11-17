Moors & Cabot Inc. Grows Stock Position in Hooker Furnishings Co. (NASDAQ:HOFT)

Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in Hooker Furnishings Co. (NASDAQ:HOFT – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Hooker Furnishings were worth $1,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HOFT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Hooker Furnishings by 4.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 123,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,347,000 after acquiring an additional 4,870 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Hooker Furnishings by 39.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 2,392 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Hooker Furnishings by 0.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 884,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,762,000 after acquiring an additional 5,479 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Hooker Furnishings by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 558,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,588,000 after acquiring an additional 8,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Hooker Furnishings by 514.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 76,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,456,000 after acquiring an additional 64,365 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.01% of the company’s stock.

Hooker Furnishings Stock Performance

Hooker Furnishings stock opened at $18.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 4.14 and a quick ratio of 2.54. Hooker Furnishings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.73 and a fifty-two week high of $22.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.68.

Hooker Furnishings Dividend Announcement

Hooker Furnishings ( NASDAQ:HOFT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 8th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $97.81 million for the quarter. Hooker Furnishings had a negative net margin of 2.15% and a positive return on equity of 3.56%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hooker Furnishings Co. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 18th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 15th. Hooker Furnishings’s payout ratio is -89.80%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hooker Furnishings in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Hooker Furnishings Profile

Hooker Furnishings Corporation designs, manufactures, imports, and markets residential household, hospitality, and contract furniture. The company's Hooker Branded segment offers design categories, including home entertainment, home office, accent, dining, and bedroom furniture under the Hooker Furniture brand; and imported upholstered furniture under the Hooker Upholstery brand.

