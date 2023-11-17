Moors & Cabot Inc. Cuts Stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Moors & Cabot Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,183 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,251 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,028,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,625,679,000 after purchasing an additional 2,893,771 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,465,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,270,651,000 after acquiring an additional 209,870 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,877,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $893,706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,858,137 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 9,055,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 184.0% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 7,037,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,203,000 after purchasing an additional 4,559,175 shares during the last quarter. 18.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SHY opened at $81.34 on Friday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $80.48 and a twelve month high of $82.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $80.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.14.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 1st. This is an increase from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.21.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

