Moors & Cabot Inc. Buys 487 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,975 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $1,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Republic Services by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Republic Services by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,015,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Republic Services by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,621 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 25,849 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,497,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,656 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $871,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. 57.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RSG opened at $158.91 on Friday. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $120.58 and a 12-month high of $160.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.65. The company has a market capitalization of $50.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.74, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.67.

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.13. Republic Services had a return on equity of 16.81% and a net margin of 11.17%. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Republic Services announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, October 26th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to purchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. Republic Services’s payout ratio is currently 41.39%.

RSG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Republic Services from $158.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Republic Services from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. UBS Group upgraded Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $155.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, October 23rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Republic Services from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Republic Services from $159.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.36.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

