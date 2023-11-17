Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK) Upgraded to Sector Outperform by Scotiabank

Scotiabank upgraded shares of Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK – Free Report) from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating in a report published on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $9.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, UBS Group boosted their target price on Montauk Renewables from $7.00 to $9.50 in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.13.

Get Montauk Renewables alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on MNTK

Montauk Renewables Stock Up 0.1 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of Montauk Renewables stock opened at $9.13 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.08 and a beta of -0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 3.55. Montauk Renewables has a 52-week low of $5.46 and a 52-week high of $13.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.48.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Montauk Renewables by 0.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 220,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,637,000 after buying an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Montauk Renewables by 0.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 263,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,397,000 after buying an additional 1,475 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Montauk Renewables by 28.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Montauk Renewables by 5.8% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 36,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after buying an additional 2,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its holdings in shares of Montauk Renewables by 12.5% during the third quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 20,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 2,255 shares during the last quarter. 16.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Montauk Renewables

(Get Free Report)

Montauk Renewables, Inc, a renewable energy company, engages in recovery and processing of biogas from landfills and other non-fossil fuel sources. It operates in two segments, Renewable Natural Gas and Renewable Electricity Generation. The company develops, owns, and operates renewable natural gas (RNG) projects that capture methane and prevents it from being released into the atmosphere by converting it into either RNG or electrical power for the electrical grid.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Montauk Renewables Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Montauk Renewables and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.