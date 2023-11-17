Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Receives $548.17 Average Price Target from Analysts

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $551.08.

Several research analysts have issued reports on MPWR shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $510.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $483.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $575.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on MPWR

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Monolithic Power Systems

In related news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 905 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $458.30, for a total value of $414,761.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 121,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,655,952. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 10,960 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $458.30, for a total value of $5,022,968.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,003,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $459,677,649.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 905 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $458.30, for a total transaction of $414,761.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 121,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,655,952. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,750 shares of company stock worth $12,620,019. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $223,000. Equitable Trust Co. purchased a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $220,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 58,706 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,385,000 after buying an additional 6,092 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,462 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,238,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments Inc purchased a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,175,000. 96.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Monolithic Power Systems Price Performance

MPWR stock opened at $536.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.74 billion, a PE ratio of 58.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.16. Monolithic Power Systems has a 12 month low of $336.63 and a 12 month high of $595.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $465.89 and its 200 day moving average is $491.20.

Monolithic Power Systems Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.34%.

About Monolithic Power Systems

(Get Free Report

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.