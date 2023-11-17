Maxim Group Reiterates Hold Rating for Marpai (NASDAQ:MRAI)

Maxim Group reissued their hold rating on shares of Marpai (NASDAQ:MRAI – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

Marpai Price Performance

MRAI opened at $0.98 on Tuesday. Marpai has a 12-month low of $0.33 and a 12-month high of $13.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.51.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marpai news, CEO Edmundo Gonzalez purchased 42,000 shares of Marpai stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.77 per share, with a total value of $32,340.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 264,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,316.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marpai

About Marpai

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Marpai stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marpai, Inc. ( NASDAQ:MRAI Free Report ) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 24,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Marpai at the end of the most recent reporting period. 8.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marpai, Inc, a technology-driven healthcare payer, focuses on providing services to the self-insured employer market in the United States and Israel. The company offers ancillary services, such as care management, case management, actuarial services, health savings account administration, bill review and cost containment services.

