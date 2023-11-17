Maxim Group Reiterates Hold Rating for Marpai (NASDAQ:MRAI)

Maxim Group reissued their hold rating on shares of Marpai (NASDAQ:MRAI – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.
Marpai Price Performance
MRAI opened at $0.98 on Tuesday. Marpai has a 12-month low of $0.33 and a 12-month high of $13.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.51.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Marpai news, CEO Edmundo Gonzalez purchased 42,000 shares of Marpai stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.77 per share, with a total value of $32,340.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 264,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,316.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marpai
About Marpai
Marpai, Inc, a technology-driven healthcare payer, focuses on providing services to the self-insured employer market in the United States and Israel. The company offers ancillary services, such as care management, case management, actuarial services, health savings account administration, bill review and cost containment services.
