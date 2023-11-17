Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $108.50.

DOOR has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Masonite International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Masonite International from $122.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Masonite International from $133.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Masonite International from $106.00 to $87.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Stephens lowered shares of Masonite International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $130.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday, November 9th.

Masonite International Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE DOOR opened at $86.95 on Friday. Masonite International has a 1 year low of $69.50 and a 1 year high of $109.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $87.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.13. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.97.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $702.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $711.21 million. Masonite International had a return on equity of 22.14% and a net margin of 5.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.53 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Masonite International will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Masonite International

In other news, Director Jay Ira Steinfeld bought 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $81.97 per share, with a total value of $49,182.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $509,607.49. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its position in Masonite International by 10.2% in the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 18,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,699,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Masonite International by 7.8% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 38,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,625,000 after acquiring an additional 2,819 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Masonite International by 8.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 34,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,244,000 after acquiring an additional 2,756 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Masonite International by 25.3% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 36,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,409,000 after acquiring an additional 7,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, London Co. of Virginia grew its position in Masonite International by 1.1% in the third quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 332,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,014,000 after acquiring an additional 3,489 shares in the last quarter.

Masonite International Company Profile

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. It offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as medium-density fiberboard (MDF) and architectural interior doors.

