MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) Price Target Lowered to C$20.00 at Cormark

MAG Silver (TSE:MAG – Free Report) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) had its target price trimmed by Cormark from C$24.00 to C$20.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.
MAG has been the subject of several other reports. Pi Financial lowered their price objective on MAG Silver from C$19.25 to C$17.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on MAG Silver from C$22.50 to C$23.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$23.50 price target on MAG Silver and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. TD Securities lowered their price target on MAG Silver from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on MAG Silver from C$22.00 to C$21.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MAG Silver has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$21.85.
MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of precious metal mining properties. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, copper, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. MAG Silver Corp.
