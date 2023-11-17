Madrigal Pharmaceuticals’ (MDGL) Market Outperform Rating Reiterated at JMP Securities

JMP Securities reiterated their market outperform rating on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $383.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a buy rating and set a $336.00 price target on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Evercore ISI restated an outperform rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. B. Riley restated a neutral rating and set a $224.00 price target on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $350.00 to $285.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $313.09.

Get Madrigal Pharmaceuticals alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 4.3 %

MDGL stock opened at $168.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.16, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.36. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $57.21 and a 1-year high of $322.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $148.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $202.99. The firm has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.77 and a beta of -0.70.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($5.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.90) by ($0.44). Research analysts predict that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals will post -19.32 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Madrigal Pharmaceuticals

In other Madrigal Pharmaceuticals news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker purchased 34,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $156.42 per share, with a total value of $5,347,686.96. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,531,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $239,597,429.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 23.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Madrigal Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 1,468.0% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 371,116 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $85,728,000 after buying an additional 347,448 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $33,616,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 50.6% during the first quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 650,562 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $157,605,000 after buying an additional 218,630 shares in the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $29,865,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 3,727.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 175,382 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,488,000 after buying an additional 170,800 shares in the last quarter. 79.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Madrigal Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) in the United States. Its lead product candidate is resmetirom, a liver-directed selective thyroid hormone receptor beta agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating NASH.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.