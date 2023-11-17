Litecoin Cash Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $130.45 (LCC)

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 17th. Over the last seven days, Litecoin Cash has traded down 4.2% against the dollar. One Litecoin Cash coin can now be bought for about $0.0032 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Litecoin Cash has a total market capitalization of $2.57 million and approximately $130.45 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
About Litecoin Cash
Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 794,312,637 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Litecoin Cash’s official website is litecoinca.sh. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here.
According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 794,300,934.3334944. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.00294635 USD and is down -1.74 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $118.65 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”
Litecoin Cash Coin Trading
